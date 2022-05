Hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence, Bluesfest showcased the work of seven blues artists from across the country. The festival aimed at highlighting black excellence, exposing Muncie to a genre of music otherwise lacking, and stimulating growth between Ball State and the community of Muncie. This show featured many different artists from J’cenae, Wendell B, and many more. The Festival brought many different people to the Ball State campus that drove from different parts of the country to see these performers. The festival was.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO