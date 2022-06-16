ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The IndyBest team’s top deals to look out for this Amazon Prime Day

By IndyBest Team
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcqyK_0frI1V9E00

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be taking place on 12 and 13 July, so mark the date in your diary. The 48-hour shopping bonanza sees prices slashed across â€‹â€‹ tech , gaming , clothing , beauty , alcohol , fitness , TVs , homewares , kitchen appliances and plenty more.

Since launching in 2015, the annual event has become one of the biggest flash sales of the year. And with last year’s Prime Day being Amazon’s biggest yet, the expectations are even higher for 2022.

But with thousands of stellar savings up for grabs across the two days, as well as in the retailer’s early sale which starts on 21 June, how do you know which ones are worth your time? Luckily, here at IndyBest, we’re experts in knowing exactly that.

Whether you’re after an air fryer , Nintendo Switch console , or a suitcase for your next holiday, we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts throughout the sale and in the lead-up.

Giving you all the inspiration you need, here’s what our shopping writers have got their eye on for the big day itself. Hey, if people who shop for a living are going to pick them up, they’re probably going to be popular…

Read more:

Emma Rossiter (Senior production journalist)

Tower xpress pro combo air fryer: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEFVA_0frI1V9E00

I know I’m late to the trend, but this Amazon Prime Day I am determined to get my hands on an air fryer. I keep seeing tons of mouthwatering recipes all over my TikTok and Instagram feed, and nine times out of ten they require an air fryer, so I realised it’s high time I invested. And after diligently reading our round-up of the best air fryers , I’ve decided that the Tower xpress pro combo is the one for me.

With an 11l capacity and 10 cooking functions, there doesn’t appear to be anything I can’t do with this fryer. And to be totally honest, the moment our reviewer said that it was “even big enough to squeeze in a pizza” I was sold. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that its usual £140 price tag gets a decent discount this July.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan (Freelance production journalist)

Sage the perfect press sandwich maker: £98.95, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfdam_0frI1V9E00

I can testify that these appliances are not as sturdy as they look, and if you drop one on your tile floor while reaching for it from on top of a kitchen cabinet, it will break… Tears were shed and toasties have simply never tasted quite the same. I’ve been on the hunt for a replacement ever since, but haven’t felt a strong need to commit so far. But, if the right deal presents itself, who am I to ignore it?

As it came out on top in our sandwich toaster review, I’m hoping to see Sage’s perfect press on offer this Amazon Prime Day. Being able to control the thickness of your toastie by altering the amount of pressure sounds like the dream, and while it is a bit of an investment, we used our previous one for grilling veggies and tofu skewers too to make it worth our while. With our reviewer saying it only took three minutes to toast a sandwhich, it’s bound to prevent some hangry episodes from happening.

Buy now

Lois Borny (Production journalist)

Twelve South HiRise: £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdeQ7_0frI1V9E00

Like many people I spend vast chunks of time perched up at my desk, and despite my best intentions – arm rests under the table, head up straight – my posture is not ideal. I’m determined to get into the habit of sitting upright sooner, rather than later, as tilting my head forwards ever so slightly for hours on end often causes nagging discomfort in my neck and shoulders.

To lift my eyeline and stop the inevitable hunch, I’ve got my eye on this IndyBest-approved laptop stand from Twelve South which is height adjustable to 6in and features grippy arms to stop your laptop slipping around as you type. There’s also room underneath for a keyboard and mouse if you decide not to raise the keyboard up high, and less chance your laptop will reach 1 million degrees thanks to space for more airflow. Usually costing more than £50, I’ve got my hopes pinned on snagging a bargain here.

Buy now

Alex Lee (Tech writer)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXY52_0frI1V9E00

I’ve got a smart TV, but the versatility of an Amazon Fire TV stick really can’t be beat. While my Samsung TV is a smart one, this stick is smarter, and will give me access to thousands of apps, streaming services and VPNs , as well as access to Kodi and Plex, rather than just a few hundred apps through my telly’s in-built content library.

That’s why I’ll be buying the latest Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max this Prime Day. Released in October 2021, the device plugs neatly into the HDMI port on any TV. It features a super snappy quad-core 1.8GHz mediatek MT8696 processor, more RAM and wifi 6 capabilities, making it buttery smooth and lag-free, especially when compared to the older Fire TV stick 4K.

This particular model had a 33 per cent reduction in the Black Friday sale last year, costing £36.99, and it was only a little over a month old at that point, so I’m hoping for an even better saving this year in the Prime Day sales.

Buy now

Jasper Pickering (Gaming writer)

Nintendo Switch lite console, coral: £184.01, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVQyA_0frI1V9E00

The Nintendo Switch has been nothing short of a runaway hit since it launched in 2017. With must play titles such as Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, it’s been an essential console for anyone who is serious about playing some of the best games ever made.

Needless to say, I’m a big fan of Nintendo’s quirky little handheld/home console hybrid. But even then I sometimes wish my original Switch could be more on the “handheld” side. Enter the Switch lite. A cheaper alternative that forgoes its TV docking and removable controllers, the Switch lite is an exclusively handheld experience. Yes, it has a smaller screen but it sits comfortably in the hand without ever feeling cumbersome. It’s noticeably lighter and can still play the same games as the other Switch models (provided they don’t require motion controls or a TV).

Like previous years, the Nintendo Switch lite has been a reliable entry for anyone looking for a Prime Day bargain and often comes included as part of a wider bundle with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£45.99, Amazon.co.uk ). As someone who already owns a Nintendo Switch, the lite version is a perfect companion and with cloud saving available through Nintendo Switch Online, games can easily be transferred between machines.

Buy now

Daisy Lester (E-commerce writer)

Isle of Paradise hyglo fake tan serum, 30ml: £13.75, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gawbu_0frI1V9E00

This Prime Day, I’ve got Isle of Paradise’s hyglo face tanner high on my wishlist. With the brand’s water-based self-tanning drops (£13.30, Amazon.co.uk ) already a firm favourite in my beauty arsenal for giving my face a natural-looking bronzed glow, I’ve been keen to try its serum counterpart.

One of the tanning brand’s bestsellers (for good reason), its vegan formula is packed with skincare benefits that helped it earn a spot in our round-up of the best face tanners . “Infused with hyaluronic acid, it packs a hydrating punch leaving skin looking bright, plump and well-nourished,” said our reviewer. They praised it “as a 2-in-1 moisture-boosting serum with self-tan.” A bathroom cabinet space-saver for sure.

Amazon is already one of the most affordable places to find Isle of Paradise’s hyglo tanner and it will most likely be reduced even further during this year’s sale.

Buy now

Ellie Fry (Deputy editor)

Antler Stamford suitcase, medium: £249, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmvIR_0frI1V9E00

I’ve bought Antler suitcases for years (not that they need replacing very often, as they are so sturdy) and I’m obsessed with my latest purchase. Rivalling the coveted Away suitcases for its on-trend, minimalist design, the new Stamford cases are as functional as they are fancy.

The 360-degree rotating wheels have a muted tread, meaning they are deliciously smooth and quiet. They are even made by Japanese powerhouse Mitsubishi, in case you needed any convincing. The hardshell case is wonderfully lightweight too, with plenty of clever compartments and straps inside to keep your belongings safe. We also appreciated the extender zips that give you lots of extra room.

Antler’s products are often on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so this is definitely one to watch if you’re in the market for new luggage .

Buy now

The Independent

