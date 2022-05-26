ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

These Classic Idaho Potato Commercials Will Be Stuck In Your Head for Days

By Michelle Heart
MIX 106
MIX 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hands down, one of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that we all grow potatoes. We can roll our eyes all we want, but we kind of did this to ourselves!. The first time a slogan appeared on a license plate in Idaho was...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We Searched YouTube Using Idaho Towns & The Results Are Hilarious

The internet is a bizarre yet comforting place. There have been so many nights and days wasted (by all of us) by simply wandering down the rabbit hole that is YouTube. I was curious as to what the most viewed video would be each time we searched for a city in Idaho. What is the most viewed YouTube video when we search “Boise”? What about “Meridian”?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Are You Mispronouncing The Unique Names of These Idaho Places?

During the latest LIVE w/ Cort & Ryan, my brother from another mother, Cort Freeman, chimed in to save me from a verbal faux pas he was certain I had made whilst exchanging witticisms with him. The word was "Maldives." Contrary to Freeman's spirited, in-the-moment appraisal of my Chicago accent,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
City
Nampa, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

10 False Facts About Boise That Sound True

A good lie has to be believable. It's rule number one. You can't say it was aliens that came and ate all the cookies out of the jar. No, you blame it on the sibling or the dog. How well do you know Boise? Would you know all of these facts about our hometown is fake? Do you think you could fool a friend with any of these? I bet I could. Granted, I have very gullible friends. Okay, that's another lie. I don't have friends. I created ten false facts about Boise, Idaho that actually could sound true. At least to someone who's not in the know. However, I think some locals could believe some of these, as well. If they were born under a rock. Like Lincoln's Rock in Boise, the giant rock that's shaped like Abraham Lincoln's profile. No! That's a lie! That's not a thing.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Picking Professional Sports Teams To Root For In Idaho

It's time to unite Idaho. We need to all come together and finally agree on professional sports teams to root for. This divide cannot continue in our state. We can't go on with this neighbor versus neighbor in every sport. By deciding on official teams we will all be better for it. Sacrifices will be made, but I promise it will be worth it.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baked Potatoes#The Day After#Idahoans#Idaho Potato And Ore Ida
MIX 106

Have You Made a Trip to Idaho’s See Idaho’s Top Natural Wonder?

It’s been three long years since we’ve been there and we’re itching to get back!. The unofficial start of summer is upon us and maybe you haven’t locked down where you’d like to go on vacation yet. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a full blown vacation. You could burn a PTO day, pack the family up on a Friday and hit the road for a long weekend somewhere beautiful in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Hilarious Responses To “I Love You” According To People Of Idaho

As George Costanza once worried about, there's a lot of risk putting an "I love you" out there. What happens if they don't say anything back? What do you do if they don't feel the same? On the flip, side...what do you do if you're the one who's told "I love you" and you're not feeling it? Do you lie and say, "I love you, too?" Do you pretend you didn't hear them? Do you pull an Eric Forman from That 70s Show and say, "I love cake?" Or, do you look this vulnerable person in the eyes and tell them "I do not love you?" Plenty of options, but none of them are great.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MIX 106

13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of Idaho’s Favorite State and National Parks

Every year when summer rolls around, we’re reminded that the Idaho State Parks Passport is the best $10 that Idahoans have the opportunity to spend every year. Suppose you’re new to Idaho and haven’t heard of the Idaho State Parks Passport. In that case, let us introduce you to the $10 annual sticker that you can buy to slap on your window after registering or renewing the registration of your vehicle or motor home registration.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Get Ready to be Absolutely Blown Away by This Boise Restaurant

It’s not often when a restaurant is so innovative, creative and absolutely delicious that locals can’t stop talking about it. Don’t get us wrong, we have some amazing restaurants in our community that are definitely fan favorites…. But this is different. Sid’s Garage opened their very first...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree. Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Dog Owners Beware: Boise Dog Slaughtered By Coyotes On Patio

Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

6 Things To Eat In Idaho That You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

You could ask anyone in the country, "what food is Idaho known for?" and odds are you're going to hear "potato." Can't blame them. It's the low hanging fruit...or eh, low growing root vegetable. However, Idaho has much more to offer than potatoes. Here are six foods that are unique to Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Twitter Learning About Idaho Is What We Need Right Now

Twitter is absolutely wild and it seems that the “tweeters” around the world are constantly discovering something new about Boise or Idaho in general. The world is in a weird place and we could all use a laugh. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what Twitter is learning about Idaho that will hopefully bring a smile to your day.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy