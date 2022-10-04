This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

Cinnamon buns aren't just breakfast delights . They can be enjoyed as a snack or a dessert at some places . These gooey, cinnamon-filled rolls are usually topped with a glaze or cream cheese frosting, but they can be topped with bacon bits, pecans, berries, and all kinds of yummy fixings.

Luckily, you can find cinnamon rolls at restaurants, bakeries, diners, and all kinds of eateries in the United States. If you're ever wondering where you can find the most delicious bun, Eat This, Not That! found the best cinnamon rolls in every state.

If you want the tastiest one in Florida, you should head over to Knaus Berry Farm ! Here's why writers chose this popular destination:

"Knaus Berry Farm has a tradition of drawing long lines for those craving the fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. In addition to a cash-only farm stand, Knaus Berry Farm also has U-Pick strawberries and tomatoes. 'The cinnamon rolls are everything that you have heard,' one Trip Advisor reviewer wrote. 'Incredible, hot out of the oven, and still incredible the next morning for breakfast.''"

If you want to try this farm's cinnamon buns, drop by 15980 SW 248th St in Homestead. Check their social media and website for when they're open.

Click HERE to check out more delectable cinnamon buns being served across the country.