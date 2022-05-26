These Classic Idaho Potato Commercials Will Be Stuck In Your Head for Days

A good lie has to be believable. It's rule number one. You can't say it was aliens that came and ate all the cookies out of the jar. No, you blame it on the sibling or the dog. How well do you know Boise? Would you know all of these facts about our hometown is fake? Do you think you could fool a friend with any of these? I bet I could. Granted, I have very gullible friends. Okay, that's another lie. I don't have friends. I created ten false facts about Boise, Idaho that actually could sound true. At least to someone who's not in the know. However, I think some locals could believe some of these, as well. If they were born under a rock. Like Lincoln's Rock in Boise, the giant rock that's shaped like Abraham Lincoln's profile. No! That's a lie! That's not a thing.

BOISE, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO