ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

These Classic Idaho Potato Commercials Will Be Stuck In Your Head for Days

By Michelle Heart
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hands down, one of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that we all grow potatoes. We can roll our eyes all we want, but we kind of did this to ourselves!. The first time a slogan appeared on a license plate in Idaho was...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

We Searched YouTube Using Idaho Towns & The Results Are Hilarious

The internet is a bizarre yet comforting place. There have been so many nights and days wasted (by all of us) by simply wandering down the rabbit hole that is YouTube. I was curious as to what the most viewed video would be each time we searched for a city in Idaho. What is the most viewed YouTube video when we search “Boise”? What about “Meridian”?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
City
Nampa, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

10 False Facts About Boise That Sound True

A good lie has to be believable. It's rule number one. You can't say it was aliens that came and ate all the cookies out of the jar. No, you blame it on the sibling or the dog. How well do you know Boise? Would you know all of these facts about our hometown is fake? Do you think you could fool a friend with any of these? I bet I could. Granted, I have very gullible friends. Okay, that's another lie. I don't have friends. I created ten false facts about Boise, Idaho that actually could sound true. At least to someone who's not in the know. However, I think some locals could believe some of these, as well. If they were born under a rock. Like Lincoln's Rock in Boise, the giant rock that's shaped like Abraham Lincoln's profile. No! That's a lie! That's not a thing.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baked Potatoes#The Day After#Idahoans#Idaho Potato And Ore Ida
103.5 KISSFM

Picking Professional Sports Teams To Root For In Idaho

It's time to unite Idaho. We need to all come together and finally agree on professional sports teams to root for. This divide cannot continue in our state. We can't go on with this neighbor versus neighbor in every sport. By deciding on official teams we will all be better for it. Sacrifices will be made, but I promise it will be worth it.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
103.5 KISSFM

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree. Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Prepares for Major Corgi Invasion

Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Twitter Learning About Idaho Is What We Need Right Now

Twitter is absolutely wild and it seems that the “tweeters” around the world are constantly discovering something new about Boise or Idaho in general. The world is in a weird place and we could all use a laugh. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what Twitter is learning about Idaho that will hopefully bring a smile to your day.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy