ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK tax plan incentivizes oil, gas producers to pump more fossil fuels

By Shadia Nasralla
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq2rR_0frHEYwU00

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The British government's 5 billion pound ($6.29 billion) windfall tax plan for oil and gas producers includes an incentive for those producers to pump more fossil fuels, riling climate activists who had called for the tax.

Tax bills for oil and gas producers, including the new additional 25% levy on profits, can be reduced significantly with higher investment specifically in oil and gas projects.

"Within the levy, a new 'super-deduction' style relief is being introduced to encourage firms to invest in oil and gas extraction in the UK," the government's Treasury said in a factsheet as it announced the plan on Thursday. It did not list other types of energy investments such as in renewables or electric car charging. read more

"The new ... Investment Allowance will mean businesses will overall get a 91 pence tax saving for every 1 pound they invest," the Treasury said.

Britain's government has pledged to become a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. It also hosted last year's COP26 climate summit, which urged countries to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

At the same summit, it shunned invitations to join other oil and gas producing nations in their efforts to ban fresh extraction of hydrocarbons.

Thursday's announcement that an additional tax on oil and gas producers included a tax incentive for higher production marred the policy in the eyes of climate activists.

"Rewarding oil and gas extraction, while doing nothing to encourage investment in renewables will not provide energy security, push bills even higher and pour fuel all over the climate crisis," said Ami McCarthy, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK.

Steve Trent, founder of the Environmental Justice Foundation, said the tax was a positive step to help households cope with rising energy costs.

"But there is a gaping loophole. Oil and gas corporations can largely avoid the levy by increasing investment in the extraction of yet more fossil fuels in the UK," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvC50_0frHEYwU00
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqn5U_0frHEYwU00
Reuters Graphics

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Energy Security#Tax Incentive#Greenpeace#British#Treasury
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy