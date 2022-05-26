ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Woman Killed In South Sacramento Crash Was Broadsided By DUI Suspect Who Ran Red Light

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green. Officers say the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn.

A 34-year-old Sacramento woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a 4-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Elk Grove man, tried to run away but was detained by bystanders. Officers say he showed signs of being under the influence and has since been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The 4-year-old girl hospitalized after the crash suffered major injuries and is listed in critical condition, CHP says.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

