ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappan, NY

Tappan Zee High School students pour out of school in protest over gun control

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iR6e_0frGG0Bm00

More than 100 students left their classrooms and marched out the front of Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg to protest stricter gun control.

The walkout was one of hundreds held across the country Thursday protesting gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde, TX mass shooting.

"We should all be safe going to public places and not have to worry about someone shooting us," said Zahra Schenck, a 12th grade student at Tappan Zee High School.

The day of action was organized by Students Demand Action, a national student-run organization that advocates for gun control laws to prevent school shootings.

"Students deserve to live and learn without fearing for their lives," said Kara Dixon, a 12th grade student at Tappan Zee High School.

Dixon is the president of the social justice club at Tappan Zee High School and helped organize the walkout.

"I want to see change, I want to see changes in our laws and in our actions," she said in front of a crowd of students outside the school. "I don't want to see a huge social media movement that goes nowhere."

Students at the rally said they want to see national laws background checks for guns and more restrictions on automatic and semi-automatic guns often used in mass shootings.

The calls for action come from a generation that's grown up with lockdown drills, frequent mass shootings at schools and children and teens like them buried before their time.

"This is not about taking the right to carry guns away," said Schenck. "We want to ensure that guns don't get into the wrong hands."

Walkouts were also staged at Ossining High School and Lincoln High School in Yonkers.

GUIDE: Resources for families to talk about school shootings

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Parents plead for common sense gun reform at Ossining march

Parents marched in the streets of Ossining Sunday begging for action after the mass shooting at a Texas school. People showed their support in Market Square, calling for common sense gun laws like taking assault weapons off the streets. They say it was difficult to send their children to school...
OSSINING, NY
News 12

Trenton Public Schools reinstates mask mandate

Students, staff and visitors to Trenton Public Schools will be required to wear masks indoors beginning today. The Trenton Health Department recommended reinstating the mandatory masks requirement. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data. SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources. Superintendent James Earle says they will continue...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tappan, NY
City
Orangeburg, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Officials to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month

This morning, seven New York mayors will be joined by anti-gun violence advocates, faith leaders, and elected officials to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month. In the wake of the Buffalo, Uvalde, Laguna Woods, and New York City shootings, the coalition of New York mayors is committing to coordinated action to address the epidemic of gun violence in their communities and nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#School Shootings#Ossining High School#Highschool#Protest#Students Demand Action
News 12

Protesters interrupt Zeldin for governor rally in Brentwood

A rally was held at a closed Checkers drive-thru in Brentwood Sunday in support of Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor. A large crowd of anti-Zeldin protesters also showed up. There were 12 Zeldin supporters at the rally, including staffers and event speakers. Zeldin was slated to speak at the rally but did not attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News 12

Howitt Middle School goes into lockdown after human error

A Farmingdale middle school went into lockdown Thursday following what turned out to be a false alarm. The lockdown system at Howitt Middle School went into effect at around 11:40 a.m. due to human error, according to the Farmingdale Union Free School District. Sixth grader Johnny Recine says blue lights...
NBC New York

NY Student, 16, Arrested for Mass Shooting Threat at High School: Police

A Long Island teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a "massive" shooting at his high school. Authorities in Suffolk County said the 16-year-old student posted to Instagram on Wednesday, threatening to shoot up Bellport High School the next day. District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Suffolk County police with help from the FBI were able to link the post back to the teen and later arrested him.
Reason.com

Does Pulling Funding from CUNY Law School Because of School's Anti-Israel Resolution Violate First Amendment?

A Brooklyn councilwoman is pulling $50,000 in funding earmarked to the CUNY Law School because its faculty council endorsed a resolution in support of the pro-Palestinian boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. Inna Vernikov, a Ukranian-born Jew who represents a handful of heavily Jewish neighborhoods in southern Brooklyn, charges...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy