Remembering the sacrifice of all who died in service to our country was theme surrounding the Trigg County Memorial Day service Monday at West Cadiz Park. Featured speaker for the service that was hosted by the James Thomas Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution was retired Army Lieutenant Colonel James Johnson, who retired to Trigg County in 2017. Johnson recalled those he served with during the Vietnam War.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO