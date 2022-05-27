ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta Dead At 67

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1085_0frFtxCs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPWCG_0frFtxCs00 Star of the Academy Award-nominated film "Goodfellas," actor Ray Liotta, poses during a 1990 portrait session. Liotta also starred in "Something Wild" and "Field of Dreams."   (Photo: George Rose via Getty Images)

Actor Ray Liotta , best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” has died at the age of 67, according to reports Thursday.

The actor was filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep. No foul play is suspected, Deadline and TMZ first reported .

Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the circumstances of his death to NBC News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWGJX_0frFtxCs00 Ray Liotta, left, is seen with his "Goodfellas" co-stars Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci. (Photo: Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images)

The Golden Globe-nominated actor was best known for playing American mobster Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed blockbuster “Goodfellas,” in which he starred alongside actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta’s wife in the film, said she was “utterly shattered” by the news.

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she tweeted. “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same ... Ray Liotta.”

He was also known for his portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 sports film “Field of Dreams,” alongside Kevin Costner.

Liotta once humorously described the movie as ”‘The Notebook’ for guys,” referring to the notorious 2004 dramatic tearjerker starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Some of Liotta’s also notable acting roles were in “Cop Land,” “Corrina Corrina,” “Blow” and “Hannibal.” His more recent movies include “Marriage Story,” in which he portrayed an aggressive, high-powered Hollywood divorce attorney, and the 2021 Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Liotta was on the island with his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, at the time of his death, TMZ reported. He also leaves behind an adult daughter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 24

Angela M. Hazel
4d ago

Sad day. He was one of my long-time favorite actors. Never mattered what he was acting in he never disappointed! Always brought his A game and made the character so realistic! Condolences and prayers for his family. He will be missed!

Reply
4
