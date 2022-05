(Fargo, ND) -- Federal health officials are investigating a multi-state hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to organic strawberries. Cases have been found in North Dakota, Minnesota, and California. The FDA says the outbreak may be linked to strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB purchased between March 5th and April 25th. While the strawberries are past their shelf life, the FDA says consumers who bought the berries and froze them to eat later should dispose of them immediately.

