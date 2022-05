BOSTON — Boston police say they have become aware of numerous social media posts from various people who claim they were victims of drink spiking at area bars. Police are now reminding the public about the danger of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other "date-rape drugs" that are used in a similar fashion include ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).

