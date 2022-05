At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) of Greenwich’s meeting on Wednesday, May 18, Bob Phillips of the RMA had a fascinating discussion with Ed Hajim about his childhood, his education, his family and his business experiences at the Capital Group, E. F. Hutton, Lehman Brothers and other Wall Street companies as well as the book he has authored about his life.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO