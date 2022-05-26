ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moldova's ex-president placed under 30-day house arrest

By Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3uR8_0frEAEfz00

A court in Moldova placed former President Igor Dodon under 30-day house arrest on Thursday as he faces an investigation into suspected treason, corruption, illicit enrichment and illegal party financing.

The ruling came after Dodon, who served as Moldova's president from 2016 to 2020 and leads the Eastern European country’s pro-Russian opposition bloc, was detained Tuesday at his home in the capital of Chisinau after it was searched by investigators.

Speaking as he left a courtroom Thursday, Dodon claimed the charges against him were politically motivated and at the behest of foreign powers.

“It is a political issue aimed at neutralizing the opposition,” Dodon said in a video published by Moldovan news site Protv.md. “It is strange and despicable for those who ... filled all the state institutions with foreign, Romanian, American and German advisers, who control all of the institutions, to accuse me of treason.”

Following Dodon's detention, senior anti-corruption prosecutor Elena Cazacov said the subjects of the police investigation were “mainly one of the former presidents of the Republic of Moldova and those close to him, but also other persons who have a connection to the commission of the alleged acts.”

Dodon has denied wrongdoing. In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, he wrote that he had explanations for any allegations.

“This is not the first time I have become the target of a politically directed and directed justice system,” he wrote.

One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova is an ex-Soviet republic that gained independence in 1991.

Russia maintains troops — nominally peacekeepers — in the separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria, a disputed, Russian-backed breakaway state that borders southwestern Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
Reuters

Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday. Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Dodon
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moldova#Russia#Ukraine#Corruption#House Arrest#Eastern European#Pro Russian#Protv Md#Romanian#American#German
BBC

Ukrainian families in Livingston felt threatened over relocation

A group of Ukrainian families in Scotland said they felt threatened with forced relocation when their hotel rooms were needed for new refugees. The families, who were temporarily housed in a Livingston hotel, were given three hours to pack and get on a bus to Aberdeen. The Scottish government said...
POLITICS
BBC

Partygate: Publish PM's wife's texts over No 10 'event', says Labour

Labour has called for text messages sent by Boris Johnson's wife about a potentially rule-breaking event in the Downing Street flat to be published. The Sunday Times has reported there is evidence Carrie Johnson organised a gathering for the PM's 56th birthday in their flat, on 19 June 2020. Labour...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Zelensky in Kharkiv and a pro-Putin propaganda machine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has met troops in the heavily shell-damaged city of Kharkiv - his first official visit to the east of the country since the Russian invasion. He thanked the troops, handed out medals, and said they were facing an "indescribably difficult" situation. Russia has resumed shelling Kharkiv,...
POLITICS
BBC

Ex-attorney general Jeremy Wright joins Tory calls for PM to quit

More Conservative MPs including former Attorney General Jeremy Wright have joined growing calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. Mr Wright said the controversy over lockdown parties in Downing Street had done "lasting damage" to the party. The scale of Covid rule-breaking within government was laid bare in a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

DUP blocks attempt to appoint Northern Ireland assembly speaker

The vice-president of Sinn Féin, Michelle O’Neill, has said that efforts to resurrect Northern Ireland’s assembly at Stormont will continue, after the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) blocked a second attempt to elect a new speaker. The DUP is maintaining its position that it wants to see action...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

671K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy