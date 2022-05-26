Meghan Markle news – Duchess’ ‘secrets exposed’ in ex-husband Trevor Engelson explosive new ‘tell all’ book about her

MEGHAN Markle's ex-husband could tell his "remarkable story" in a forthcoming tell-all book, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author Tom Bower's new biography is reportedly going to include interviews with Trevor Engelson, the Duchess' ex-husband.

And expert Neil Sean said "a lot of people" could have "an axe to grind" to tell their side of the story.

Speaking about the Duchess' former husband on his YouTube channel Mr Sean said: As he [Tom Bower] said, you know, a lot of people were willing to go on record and speak, many without being paid, we might point out as well.

"This must be terrifying for Meghan Markle, herself because obviously, they've got an axe to grind, some may say, but on the other side of the coin, they definitely want to get their side of the story out".

"This particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits."

Work continues for Platinum Jubilee outside Buckingham Palace

As we fast approach Her Majesty’s Jubilee, work has continued on Buckingham Palace to prepare it for the celebrations.

The piece being built was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and is called the “Tree of Trees.”

He said the centerpiece of the celebration represents “hope, regeneration and optimism”, and also reflects The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), which inspired over a million trees to be planted during from October 2021 to March 2022.

Heatherwick also said the sculpture “acts like a beacon sending one simple, eternal message that trees are the super-heroes of our towns and cities and matter much more to our lives than we realise.”

What we know about Harry & Meghan’s Netflix series

It was recently revealed that Harry and Meghan will reportedly allow Netflix cameras into their home for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style docuseries.

According to Page Six, the Sussexes have been working with production crews for several months now – despite Meghan’s animated show Pearl being recently dumped by the platform.

The streaming giant apparently plans to release the series at the end of the year to coincide with the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir.

Harry vehemently denied claims the couple would shoot a reality TV show in September 2020, and has previously said life in the Royal Family was like being in The Truman Show.

Will Harry & Meghan bring their children to the Platinum Jubilee?

The royal children, Archie, three and Lilibet, who is almost one, will travel to the UK with the Duke and Duchess.

However, they are unlikely to attend every event.

A representative for the royal couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

On 26 May, 2022, it was revealed that the couple will join the Queen at a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday June 3, 2022.

The Telegraph reported that their children are unlikely to attend.

Kate & William’s relationship wasn’t expected to last, Royal expert says

A leading biographer has claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship was not expected to last by people within the Royal Family.

According to royal author Andrew Morton, there was little expectations of the relationship between the royal couple.

He said: “In the beginning, nobody in the Royal Household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated, like most college romances which disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.”

Speaking about Kate’s personality, Mr Morton added the Queen “was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his titles.”

Harry & Meg expected to JOIN Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to join the Queen for a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly attend the Jubilee event alongside other members of the Royal Family on Friday June 3.

According to the Telegraph the Queen’s participation during the service of thanksgiving is unlikely to be confirmed until the day.

It is, however, said to be one of the Jubilee events she is particularly keen to attend.

Palace aides are reportedly working on plans to ensure the monarch, who battles with mobility issues, can easily access the cathedral – as she will be unable to walk up the many steps to its main entrance.

They are also said to be considering how best she can arrive in comfort and without being photographed if necessary.

Members of the Royal family are expected to arrive at St Paul’s from 11am.

The service will include bible readings, anthems, prayers and hymns to express thanks for the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Residents order council to remove Jubilee bunting because 'it's too noisy'

Residents in Broadway, Sheerness in Kent have requested the council to take down the celebratory Jubilee bunting.

Citizens living on the street have complained that the bunting is too 'loud' when it rustles in the wind.

The Kent town now won’t be draped in red, white and blue for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after bunting installed for the celebrations was removed for being “too noisy”.

It means Sheerness looks on course to be crowned among the most miserable places in Britain to mark Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70-year reign.

Town council chairman Matt Bromley admitted the plastic Union flag bunting which had been hanging across the High Street and Broadway had been taken down after complaints from neighbours.

He explained: "We wanted something different this year so we went for a plastic material. But when the wind blew, it made such a racket residents living above the shops complained.

"Rather than cause a nuisance, we have taken it down and are intending to donate it to the shops so they can use it to decorate their windows."

Prince William looks dapper at Royal garden party

The Duke looked as good as ever during an event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Dressed in a striking top hat, with a sleek grey suit, it was an outfit fit for a prince.

Kate was also there, dressed in a beautiful blue dress.

This is just one of many royal events set to take place in the run up to Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince will join his grandmother atop the Palace's balcony as part of the celebration, Harry & Meghan will not be there, despite travelling to the UK.

The Duke of Cambridge during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Royal Family want disgraced Prince Andrew to ‘keep quiet’ during Jubilee, expert claims

Reports suggest that the entire royal family, bar Her Majesty The Queen, are “united” in keeping Andrew away from Jubilee celebrations.

Andrew has reportedly been visiting The Queen everyday in an attempt to make up for his actions, but the rest of the family are not impressed.

A royal source told The Mirror: “Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal.

“He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

“The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

How to get your FREE Jubilee Magazine in The Sun this Saturday

On Saturday 28th May, a week before Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, The Sun will celebrate The Queen and her awe-inspiring life.

In a collection of 70 pictures that chronicle her incomparable time as monarch, you can see her from Windsor to Washington DC, Sandringham to Sydney.

You will be able to get your hands on this magazine for FREE this weekend.

Samantha Markle 'thankful to god' as father survives massive stroke

Meghan's sister, Samantha, has provided an update on her fathers condition following the news that he was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Speaking to GB News, the Duchess's sister was visibly upset.

She said: "He's doing better. He's in good spirits and you know it's still hard for me to talk about because he's been through so much - the heart attack, a pandemic, a stroke.

“I don't think he saw it coming but he's doing better, he's in good spirits.

“I'm just so thankful to God that I called him when I did because he was slurring his speech, he couldn't talk.

“I feel like had we not got emergency care right away, it could have been fatal, so I feel really blessed that he's getting some of his strength back.”

Ms Markle also commented how long it may take for her father to recover.

She added: “It's going to take several, maybe six months, maybe a year to get his speech back.

“He can work with a speech therapist and it's good, the speech he had in the speech producing part of the brain wasn't so big that he can't recover. But you know when you're almost 80 years old, there's less plasticity and things are more difficult.

“So he has the memory of the words and the associations, the stroke was on the right side of the brain, so the damage was on the left and he's left handed. But it also impaired his speech and his ability to swallow.

"All things considered it's amazing, he's in good spirits.

“We're not, we're walking on eggshells and sad and having a tough time but he's being our trooper.”

Harry & Meg under pressure to film at Frogmore Cottage (2/2)

The consultant added: “We are getting to a point within the business where Netflix executives are evaluating what content around the royals and the Sussexes is actually ­coming into them.

“If you are at the network, then you signed them for their unique attraction and selling point given their royal access and insight.

“Sure, both are creative and Harry has produced some powerful mental health documentaries, but the big-money deals are for big projects.

“That is why the tens of millions of dollars was potentially laid out, but many at the business are wondering what ­happens if the Sussexes are unable to deliver unique, exclusive and interesting content from the biggest event in recent years for the royals.”

Harry & Meg under pressure to film at Frogmore Cottage (1/2)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet may stay at Frogmore Cottage when they travel to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, and Netflix bosses hope they will film there.

Despite the streaming giant’s hopes that the royal couple will film there, a royal expert said a ring of steel has been put around the Queen and advisers have warned Harry and Meghan against using her for a Netflix documentary.

Another possible glitch in filming at Frogmore Cottage is it would need ­approval from the current residents – the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who have 15-month-old child August Philip.

A US consultant for Netflix said: “The Jubilee is the biggest gathering of UK royals in years and means that Harry and Meghan will be around everyone.

“Away from the public presentation of unity between the brands, the chiefs want exclusive footage and their dream is to have insights in that royal world never seen before.

“What goes on at Frogmore Cottage is effectively private interactions between family. Frogmore is a grey area in terms of whether it comes under full-time ­jurisdiction of the courtiers. If everyone agrees to filming scenes there, that would be exclusive, unique material never seen before.

“The dynamics of that are still a tricky matter, especially with some courtiers pushing for the Duke and Duchess to not film at any royal residences.”

All the Platinum Jubilee events The Queen is attending

Lots of celebrations have been planned for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, including a national pudding competition, a pageant along the Mall, a four-day bank holiday and performances in Windsor Castle.

It is yet to be confirmed which events the Queen will be attending.

In early May, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the Queen’s attendance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations may not be confirmed “until the day itself”.

Speaking ahead of the celebration to the Independent, the spokesperson explained: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

However, the monarch is currently expected to attend a series of events held across the four-day bank holiday weekend including:

Thursday, June 2: the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee beacons.

Friday, June 3: a Service of Thanksgiving.

Saturday, June 4: The Derby at Epsom Downs and the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Anne & Sophie could be ‘overshadowed’ at Jubilee

A royal expert has claimed that Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex risk being overshadowed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey said: “You can include the Sussexes but you don’t want there to be some sort of Harry and Meghan sideshow going on when the main event must be the Queen.

“Equally there will be other members of the Royal Family who are still doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan even if they don’t admit it.”

She added: “You’re not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex for instance who day in day out plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes only to have the media completely focus on Harry and Meghan who aren’t playing a role at all in the so-called family firm.”

Everything YOU need to know about the Buckingham Palace balcony appearances

The Prince of Wales will join The Queen, as will the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Princess Royal.

The impressive names continue, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucesterappearing, as well as the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

And they will stand alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, for the historic occasion.

The Sussexes and the Duke of York will, however, still attend other events, but it is not yet known which.

Royal Family want disgraced Prince Andrew to 'keep quiet' during Jubilee, expert claims

Reports suggest that the entire royal family, bar Her Majesty The Queen, are "united" in keeping Andrew away from Jubilee celebrations.

Andrew has reportedly been visiting The Queen everyday in an attempt to make up for his actions, but the rest of the family are not impressed.

A royal source told The Mirror: "Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal.

“He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

"The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

Royal expert calls on Andrew to pull out of Jubilee event

The disgraced prince is set to appear alongside the Queen for Garter Day.

However, many believe his controversial appearance could overshadow the event.

Katie Nicholls said: “The dignified and actually, the respectful thing to do for the Queen and the Royal Family is to bow out gracefully, as gracefully as he possibly can.

“This has been a spectacular fall for Andrew who doesn’t have his titles, doesn’t have his honorary titles, doesn’t represent the Queen, doesn’t carry out official duties.

“I think it’s very difficult then to reconcile seeing him on a public stage.”

Prince Harry hires Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard to 'look after him and his family.'

Alberto Alvarez, 45, the former bodyguard of Michael Jackson, was present when the legendary pop star died.

This news comes after the Prince was spotted cycling with the hired muscle.

A source told The Sun: “Alberto has worked with the biggest celebrities so knows every trick in the book of keeping them out of harm’s way.

“He is discreet and was extremely loyal to Michael.

“He and Harry seem like a good match and Harry hopes he’s the man to look after him and his family.”

This comes after the Duke's use of the Royal security service was revoked by the Home Office, due to his unwillingness to engage in his Royal duties.

Harry has since argued that private US security firms do not have access to UK intelligence and thus cannot protect him and his family.