Public Safety

Kevin Spacey facing charges of four counts of sexual assault

By Rob Picheta
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US actor Kevin Spacey is facing charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on...

Oh, boy!
6d ago

"US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday." I did not know that this guy was gay ...

