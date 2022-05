INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people who were part of a drug trafficking organization have been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and marijuana in four Indiana cities. According to court documents, between June and December in 2019, the group planned to sell drugs in and around Muncie, Anderson, Gosport, and Brazil. Investigators discovered that large amounts of meth and marijuana were being shipped from California to various homes in Muncie and Anderson where the men were living before the drugs were sold to others.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO