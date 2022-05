Sunday June 26th, 2022, 8 am UNTIL 4pm, the 47th Annual Lamoille Country Fair will kick off the summer in style. The beautiful town of Lamoille will open its arms to over 10,000 people in search of open- air, green grass, food, activities for the kids and of course shopping. It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy the sunshine, food, shopping, and activities for the kid. Admission is always free, and all are welcome!

LAMOILLE, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO