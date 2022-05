Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, one of the world’s leading civil rights organizations, said today that he has received an invitation from influential ministers in Cleveland to visit the northeast Ohio city within the next week to meet with ministers and leaders of Black organizations who are advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion surrounding the construction of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s new global headquarters.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO