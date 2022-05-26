Politics Hits Casper (WY): Arson Probe at Abortion Clinic as City Braces for Trump Rally

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new clinic that would provide abortions was deliberately set. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a possible suspect seen running away from the building before dawn Wednesday. Police say the person was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a backpack. The blaze damaged the inside of the building, which was under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in the state. The clinic was set to open in June, and would be only the second place in the state to offer abortions.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO