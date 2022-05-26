ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Politics Hits Casper (WY): Arson Probe at Abortion Clinic as City Braces for Trump Rally

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitics seem to be keeping first responders in Casper busy. Firefighters responded to a fire at an abortion clinic under construction in the city in the early hours of...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Casper Trump rally to be held inside, masks ‘highly encouraged’ during check in process

CASPER, Wyo. – Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally on Saturday will be held inside at the Ford Wyoming Center. No reason was given for the apparent switch from an outside to an inside rally, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is predicting thunderstorms and strong winds after 1 p.m. on Saturday, with possible gusts exceeding 40 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
cowboystatedaily.com

Casper Abortion Clinic ‘Significantly’ Damaged Due to Smoke Caused By Arson

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fire investigators have determined where a fire began Wednesday that damaged the inside of a planned Casper abortion clinic, a Casper Fire Department spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. The fire caused what has been described as extensive damage at...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

GOP Chair Frank Eathorne To Be Keynote Speaker At Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne will be one of the keynote speakers at Saturday’s “Save America Rally” in Casper featuring former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump and his son told a Wyoming radio host they were excited about...
WYOMING STATE
mtpr.org

Police suspect arson at Wyoming clinic site

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new clinic that would provide abortions was deliberately set. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a possible suspect seen running away from the building before dawn Wednesday. Police say the person was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a backpack. The blaze damaged the inside of the building, which was under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in the state. The clinic was set to open in June, and would be only the second place in the state to offer abortions.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheney Billboards Welcome Attendees to Casper Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of satirical billboards attacking a primary opponent to the re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has gone up in Casper just days before a scheduled appearance by former President Donald Trump. The billboards mostly address the prior support...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming to See Its 2nd Ever Traffic Jam After Trump Rally

The old saying is that Wyoming is a small town with long streets. For such a large amount of land, this state has a very small population. So Wyoming really never sees traffic jams, except maybe for people trying to get into Yellowstone. BUT THERE WAS THAT ONE TIME!. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Oil City#Election Local#Arson Probe#Casper Fire Ems#Ford Wyoming Center#Visit Oil City News
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/22 – 5/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County High School wraps up graduation ceremonies in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Natrona County High School was the final Casper high school to hand out its diplomas this weekend. Over 300 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas inside the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday night. It was the 125th graduation celebration for the...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

2022 Beartrap Summer Festival Full Lineup Announced

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, marks 25+ years of music on Casper Mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 6 and 7 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy