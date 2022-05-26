Flood Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 06:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Western Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Southwestern Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 649 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of High Landing to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing and Mavie around 655 AM CDT. Goodridge around 700 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County and Pine Bend around 705 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Espelie, Lengby, Fosston and Grygla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

