ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Counter-Strike's first Brazilian major sells out instantly, pros and fans demand venue change

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and ESL announced earlier this week that the game will have its first-ever Brazilian major tournament later this year. All good! Tickets went on-sale yesterday for the event, which is due to take place in Rio de Janeiro's Jeunesse Arena (capacity: 15,430), and sold out within an hour . Not so good.

There's a huge Brazilian fanbase for Counter-Strike and, following a planned 2020 major's covid-related cancellation, anticipation for this one is as white-hot as it gets. Unsurprisingly, the focus has now shifted towards the choice of venue: after all, it's not like Brazil is short on stadia.

And it's not just the fans either. Most strikingly S1mple, one of the greatest to ever play the game and currently a Navi player, has said he won't go unless it's moved to a stadium.

See more

That may well be overstating it, but the sentiment is shared by several other high-profile Counter-Strike players. Perhaps most notable is the Brazilian great FalleN, for whom this may well be one of his final tournaments, who simply said "We need a bigger place @ESL 😁Football stadium let’s go."

It's worth saying that this is not as, ahem, simple as it seems. It's all well and good for Counter-Strike players like kscerato to say "Move the major to MARACANÃ STADIUM", but a giant open-air stadium is possibly not the best fit for a Counter-Strike tournament. Possibly.

But what do I know, because now the football clubs have decided to get in on the act. Club Athletico Paranaense, from the city of Curitiba and a top side, have been basically flashing their knickers at the ESL and CS: GO accounts: after all, it has a stadium with a capacity of just over 42,000.

See more

As for Counter-Strike fans, the mood is a mix of anger and disappointment, with many complaining about their failed attempts to get tickets through the official channels. The mood can be summarised as: look, this was obviously going to happen. Counter-Strike's history in Brazil means a big local audience, the idea of a major in Brazil will be attractive to many overseas fans, and there's a bunch of ticket-holders from the 2020 event that make up part of the audience already.

As redditor Mrdicat puts it in one of the many threads on the topic: "There's too many arenas and stadiums in Brazil for such a dumb mistake, this should and will be the biggest Major to date."

I've reached out to the ESL to ask whether there's any prospect of a venue shift, though that seems unlikely. Either way this one is gonna be massive. Before the Rio major, however, there will be two other CS: GO majors: IEM Dallas on 3rd-6th June, and IEM Cologne over 15-17th July.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Reuters

List of new cardinals named by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Here is a list of the 21 men Pope Francis will install as Roman Catholic cardinals at a ceremony known as a consistory on Aug. 27. Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires:
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counter Strike#Rio De Janeiro#Video Game#Brazilian#Covid#Navi#Eslcs Csgo
PC Gamer

Hype around the launch of its new GeForce graphics cards is going to cost Nvidia

"We expect some ongoing impact as we prepare for a new architectural transition later in the year." Nvidia has confirmed that the inventory of graphics cards in the channel has almost returned to normal, and that it is expecting that to remain the case throughout at least the next three months. That's from Nvidia's futuristic Q1 2023 (where did 2022 go?) earnings call (opens in new tab), where it's again posted record revenue; this time of $8.3 billion. Though Nvidia is expecting the money it makes from us gamers to decline as we all get excited about the new gaming GPUs it's releasing later this year.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Yager's latest will hit full release in June with a proper first season

The latest from Spec Ops: The Line developers Yager is a PvPvE shooter royale, of a kind. Players versus players versus alien monsters, that's the pitch for upcoming game The Cycle: Frontier, where teams of prospectors drop to the surface of an alien world to mine precious resources before rushing to a dropship to escape with their loot intact. It's a formula that Yager has been testing for a few years now, and it'll properly release in June of this year, with a preseason starting on June 8th before the proper launch and Season 1 on June 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy