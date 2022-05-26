ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Batman got given the Yoshitaka Amano treatment and it's gorgeous

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

This August's issue of DC's Detective Comics is set to feature some bloomin' gorgeous artwork from one of my favourite artists of all time: Yoshitaka Amano.

Amano's iconic illustrations have graced many a Final Fantasy game, shaping its early iconic aesthetic with his wispy and ethereal drawings. Now, he's lending his distinct style to issue 1063 of Detective Comics as part of a special cover variant (thanks, Kotaku ). It features Batman cradling a woman—said to potentially be Batman's sweetheart Talia al Ghul—against a gothic backdrop.

The cover variant is relatively rare, with only one being printed for every 25 standard edition copies. It's pretty damn stunning though, and a worthy variant to seek out for lovers of Amano's work.

The upcoming cover variant is just one of many illustrations Amano has done for DC. As shown by TropicalMaru on Twitter, he's also done an amazing Harley Quinn piece along with artwork for Batgirl, Superman, and a Suicide Squad cover. He's even done another Batman cover variant in the past for issue one of DC vs Vampires. That one has the superhero looking much gnarlier, surrounded by pals like Robin and Batgirl.

PC Gamer

Diablo 4: Everything we know

The latest on Diablo 4's classes, world, trailers, and everything else we know about it. After years of speculation and rumors, Blizzard finally revealed Diablo 4 during BlizzCon 2019. It wasn't a surprise: Diablo 4 had been an open secret for some time. But it made a splash with a gory cinematic trailer, and Blizzard gave us a few tidbits about some familiar returning character classes. And then... we waited.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gotham Knights’ studio works with AbleGamers to make changes to Batgirl following feedback

WB Games Montréal has made changes to the backstory of Batgirl in Gotham Knights following criticism of her character arc that takes place before the game. Originally, Gotham Knights’ version of Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl recovered from an injury that put her in a wheelchair after “her father’s death spurred her to train and recover from her wounds,” according to her character description.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

