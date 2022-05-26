ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady fooled a lot of people with his definitely fake golf shot

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLnqH_0frD45Lh00

Nice try, Tom Brady.

The GOAT at football, who also has one of the best social media teams in all of sports, showed off his golf skills yesterday by holing out a long shot that had lots of people on Twitter singing his praises.

Tons and tons of fans couldn’t believe Brady got a hole-in-one and that it was amazingly captured by a drone that beautifully followed the ball up onto the green and into the hole.

Fans went absolutely, wondering if there’s anything in the world that the GOAT can’t do.

But here’s the thing, folks – it wasn’t real! Bills QB Josh Allen called shenanigans on it and the dude is absolutely correct.

Here’s the shot, by the way:

That’s definitely cool… and definitely fake. Things get very fake when the ball hits the green and rolls directly into the hole. There’s some very good editing going on there but at the end but it’s easy to spot.

Also, even if it was real it wasn’t a hole-in-one because you can clearly see him standing in makeshift tee box in a fairway.

There are reasons for why this is fake:

1. Brady and Aaron Rodgers are playing Patrick Mahomes and Allen in The Match next Wednesday night and what better way to promote it than to have the GOAT hole out a shot that goes viral? It’s basic internet advertising at its finest. This video did what it was supposed to do – got lots of people talking about Brady’s golf game which got lots of people thinking about next week’s match, which is what the film crew and marketing execs hoped would happen when they decided to shoot this fake video. Credit to them, they did their job and did it well!

2. Brady has fooled people with fake videos before. Remember when he did this trick throw and catch routine with a Jugs machine?

That was definitely fake.

3. He’s made fake golf videos before leading up to one of these Match showdowns. These putts he made before last year’s match were so fake.

The way the balls zipped into that hole sure didn’t seem natural and sure looked like the way Brady’s ball found the hole in his latest video.

4. Brady also used this new fake video to promote his clothing line. I mean, this is smart business, too – create a viral video and then try to make money off it. I can’t fault him for that.

Look, Brady is the GOAT and he’s really good at hiring a good social media team. That video yesterday was all in fun and was fun to watch – I could watch drone shots like that all day long. It was awesome.

It’s also fake.

But well played, GOAT.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

