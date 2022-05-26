ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Police lights (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:10 p.m. (May 26):

Xenia police confirm the man arrested after this pursuit on Wilberforce-Clifton Road was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Roundtable bar early Thursday morning.

>>Man dies from injuries after shooting at Xenia bar; Police continue search for suspect

Additional details and further updates about this investigation can be found in this link.

FIRST REPORT

One person has been taken into police custody following a pursuit involving Xenia police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that ended in Cedarville Twp., according to initial reports.

Xenia officers and Greene County deputies reported they were involved in a pursuit around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and Tarbox Cemetery Road, emergency scanner traffic indicated.

The pursuit ended with one person in custody in the 2500 block of Wilberforce Clifton Road, which is just south of the intersection with Tarbox Cemetery Road.

A Xenia police spokesperson was not able to immediately provide additional details on the investigation.

Xenia police had been looking for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning, however the spokesperson said he was not able to confirm if the suspect wanted in the shooting was in custody nor if the pursuit was related to the investigation.

Jacob Scoby, 30, of Xenia was hospitalized after the shooting and later died from his injuries. Police said they had a suspect in the shooting who was however they did not released his name, saying officers were attempting to get an arrest warrant before naming the suspect.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

