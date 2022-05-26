2022 Player Report Card: Mattias Samuelsson

While the Tampa Bay Lightning continue on their run for a third straight Stanley Cup, it isn’t too early to predict what the roster may look like in 2022-23. One of the biggest question marks for general manager Julien BriseBois will be whether he decides to re-sign forward Ondrej Palat. Palat will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) for the first time in his career this summer. A seventh-round draft pick in 2011, he was just one of a long list of late-round steals by former general manager Steve Yzerman. Despite his draft position, Palat has been an integral part of the Stanley Cup-winning core in Tampa Bay, making the decision to let him test the market much more difficult.

