All Proceeds From Texas Forever Line Supporting Victims of Uvalde Shooting

Credibility crisis in Uvalde that sounds all too familiar in South Florida. Shots fired in a parking lot. An unlocked door. Multiple law enforcement agencies responding but none seemingly taking command. What was depicted in Texas yesterday sounded all too similar to the failures at Stoneman Douglas. That’s troubling for all of the obvious reasons. What’s also troubling is the credibility crisis of how dramatically the narrative changed from one day to the next. It’s not at all unusual for initial reports of breaking news to change once the facts are known. It is highly unusual for information to be presented as facts a day later to change as dramatically as they did yesterday. And all of it is even more concerning. We went from being told a school resource officer confronted the attacker prior to entering the school and was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...to there not having been a school resource officer onsite at the time of the attack. We went from hearing that the school was under lockdown protocol to learning that a door to the school appeared to be unlocked. And the next whooper. That apparently an hour went by before Border Patrol arrived on the scene doing what multiple responding law enforcement agencies hadn’t done to neutralize the threat. Even if it's true, as was depicted yesterday, that almost all of the gunfire happened in the first 4 minutes, it's beyond hard to swallow the thought that 4th grade children were left in a classroom with the gunman for an hour with law enforcement on the scene. There’s a credibility crisis in Uvalde and increasingly what appears to have been stunning failures that sound all too familiar as well.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO