ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

From stubbing out cigarettes forever to eating more nuts: The seven simple habits that can almost HALVE your risk of dementia (even if you're genetically predisposed to the condition!)

By John Ely Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Adhering to seven healthy habits can almost halve your risk of dementia, even in people who have genetic predisposition to the condition, a study has found.

Keeping active, eating better, exercise, not smoking and keeping cholesterol and blood sugar in check lowers the risk of getting dementia by up to 43 per cent.

Known as the 'American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7' these habits had been linked to a lower risk of dementia previously.

But now study author, Adrienne Tin of the University of Mississippi, said the new study, which followed almost 12,000 people for 30 years, showed the habits could also help ward off dementia for those with the highest genetic risk of dementia.

'The good news is that even for people who are at the highest genetic risk, living by this same healthier lifestyle are likely to have a lower risk of dementia,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrgoG_0frCupBE00
Seven habits are linked to a lower risk of dementia in those with genetic risk, a study suggests

American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7

The American Heart Association has defined seven ways people can improve and maintain their cardiovascular health.

These are:

Stop smoking

Use nicotine replacement products or switch to vaping

Eat better

Consume more fruit and vegetables and lean cuts of meat like fish and chicken

Get active

Do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity a week.

Also do at least two days of muscle strengthening a week.

Lose weight

Most adults should have a body mass index between 18.5 to 24.9.

Control cholesterol

Having too much of a fatty substance called cholesterol in your blood can block your blood vessels. It can be reduced by a good diet and exercise.

Reduce blood sugar

Regular high blood sugar levels can damage the eyes, nerves, kidneys and blood vessels over time. Good diet and exercise can help keep it in check.

Manage blood pressure

High blood pressure puts your heart, blood vessels, and other organs under extra strain and can contribute to vascular dementia. It can be managed by diet and exercise.

The study looked at 8,823 people with European ancestry and 2,738 people with African ancestry who were aged about 54-years-old at the start of the study, then followed for three decades

Researchers calculated the genetic risk scores at the start of the study, and then scored them for how closely they adhered to the seven healthy habits.

They found the group with the highest genetic risk included those that had at least one copy of a gene variant – change in DNA – associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Of those with a European background, 27.9 per cent had the gene, while of those who had African ancestry, 40.4 per cent had it.

By the end of the study, 1,603 people with European ancestry developed dementia and 631 people with African ancestry developed dementia.

For people with a European background, researchers found that those with the highest scores in the lifestyle factors had a lower risk of dementia, even among the group with the highest genetic risk.

For each one-point increase in the lifestyle factor score, there was a 9 per cent lower risk of developing dementia, the study found.

The study found that in those with European ancestry, people who scored intermediate and high on lifestyle factors were linked to a 30 per cent and 43 per cent lower risk for dementia, respectively.

Among those with African ancestry, the intermediate and high categories were associated with 6 per cent and 17 per cent lower risk for dementia, respectively.

Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: 'Dementia risk depends on many factors.

'Some, like our age and genetic make-up, we cannot change, while others, like diet and exercise, we can.

'This study supports the idea that what is good for the heart is also good for the brain – and that this holds true even for people with a higher genetic risk of dementia, at least for participants of European ancestry.

However, she added there were some limitations to the findings.

'Although the researchers monitored participants for all forms of dementia, when grouping people according to genetic risk they focused only on genes that increase risk of Alzheimer’s disease, just one cause of dementia,' she said.

'Also, health scores were taken at the start of the study, but what we don’t know is whether the participants’ healthy habits lasted for the duration of the study.'

Dr Sancho added that future research will need to include risk genres for all forms of dementia, and ideally continually monitor health habits.

The research is published in the journal Neurology.

The Alzheimer's Society reports there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.

In the US, it's estimated there are 5.5 million Alzheimer's sufferers. A similar percentage rise is expected in the coming years.

Dementia itself is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (those affecting the brain) which impact memory, thinking and behaviour.

There are many different types of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, with vascular dementia another type.

There is currently no cure for dementia but drugs are available which can slow its progression.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

7 health metrics that can lower your risk for dementia

BOSTON -- Scoring well on seven health metrics could reduce your risk of dementia, and physical activity is one of them.Researchers at the University of Mississippi studied more than 10,000 Americans and found that seven metrics called the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7 were associated with dementia risk later in life. The areas include physical activity, diet, obesity, smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Scoring better in these areas in midlife was associated with a lower risk of dementia as they aged, even in people at high genetic risk for it.   
BOSTON, MA
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Vascular Dementia#Genetic Predisposition#Dementia Risk
Medical News Today

Higher levels of antioxidants may reduce dementia risk

Evidence suggests that antioxidants may protect against neurodegeneration. Scientists looked at several antioxidants in the blood of more than 7,000 people in the United States. Higher levels of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin together as well as β-cryptoxanthin — antioxidants found naturally in various foods — were associated with a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain aging and cognitive decline

Scientists have demonstrated that normal brain aging is accelerated by approximately 26% in people with progressive type 2 diabetes compared to individuals without the disease, reports a study published today in eLife. The authors evaluated the relationship between typical brain aging and that seen in type 2 diabetes, and observed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Sarcopenic obesity linked to dementia in elderly patients

Obesity, an increasingly prevalent lifestyle disease, often occurs along with poor muscle mass. This condition, called sarcopenic obesity, is evaluated based on the patients' body mass index (BMI) and handgrip strength. Interestingly, sarcopenic obesity is known to increase the risk of cognitive impairment. Dementia, a cognitive condition where memory, thinking and social abilities progressively decline, is known to significantly affect the quality of life in elderly people. Is this condition associated with sarcopenic obesity?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can Blood Pressure Spike For No Reason?

It is normal for your blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day. These fluctuations can be caused by everyday activities such as exercise, walking, and talking. However, if your blood pressure has spiked for no reason, it could be a sign of possible problems. Blood pressure refers to...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can AFib cause heart failure?

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly and irregularly. This can lead to heart failure, which develops when the heart is not pumping blood efficiently around the body properly. AFib is the. form of cardiac arrhythmia, meaning it causes an irregular heartbeat. It also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

More cardiovascular disease found in lean people with NAFLD than in those who are overweight

Those with a normal body mass index (BMI) with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are more likely to have cardiovascular disease than those who are overweight or living with obesity, according to research selected for presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. Roughly 25 percent of adults in the U.S. have NAFLD, a term for various conditions of the liver that affect those who drink little to no alcohol.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy