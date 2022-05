People should now wear a mask when in indoor, public settings in Cuyahoga County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's because the levels of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula, Lorain, Lucas and Wood counties have now reached the high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the CDC. Several other counties in Northeast and central Ohio now meet the agency's criteria for medium Community Levels of the virus.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO