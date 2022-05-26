ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

 3 days ago

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 14, 2006, executed by BILLY ERVIN, PAMELA ERVIN A/K/A PAMELA J. ERVIN, conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the...

radio7media.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County

A MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SEARCHIN A FIELD OFF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 107 THIS IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESVESTIGATION. THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASE AS TO NOT IMPEDE THE INVESTIGATION. LAUDERDALE 107 IS AT A SOUTH INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 72 IN THE CENTER STAR COMMUNITY JUST EAST OF KILLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR WHO HAS SEEN ANY UNUSUAL ACTIVITY IN THAT LOCATION, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 256-760-5757.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Holds Biggest Year Yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – They came in droves via sport bikes, cruisers, choppers and RVs for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, presented by Harley-Davidson®. Held annually on Lynn’s 3,500-acre compound an hour west of Nashville, TMMR, winner...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

School Meals No Longer Free For All In Coming Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Shooting Under Investigation

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said a male was shot around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Williams Street. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at Henry County Medical Center. Reed said the incident is...
WREG

What’s up with the blue cruise lights? Memphis police chief explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told city council members about new measures her department is putting into place to make sure the public sees officers out and about.  Maybe you’ve seen the blue lights on some MPD cruisers. They’re called cruise lights. Chief Davis said the purpose of the new lights is to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added Memorial Day enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols statewide during this year's Memorial Day holiday period. According to a release, the THP will hold saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and deadly crashes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Police find THC edibles, toddler in woman’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman pulled over near a school zone is facing several charges after police in Brighton, Tenn. said they found fruit loops “edibles” and a toddler in her car. Police said the woman was stopped Monday for failure to maintain a lane and having a suspicious temporary tag. They said the officer […]
BRIGHTON, TN
WSMV

Inmate dies of drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate at Benton County Jail was confirmed dead Thursday. Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher said Tuesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., inmate Christopher Ellis was found unresponsive during a routine cell check. Jail staff and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive Ellis and were unsuccessful, resulting in his death.
BENTON COUNTY, TN

