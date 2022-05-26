ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Has a Literal Warehouse to Store Her Clothes—and It Contains 30,000 Pieces

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

So, like, obviously Kim Kardashian has a lot of clothes. But I don't think any of us were prepared to find out exactly how many she actually has.

She has, you know, a giant walk-in closet at home, of course, but that's completely the tip of the iceberg. On the latest episode of The Kardashians , she brought her publicist Tracy Romulus with her to see where she keeps all her other clothes, and it's actually kind of unbelievable—even considering everything we already know about the Kardashians.

"I have so much stuff, and I've had so many different fashion eras," the SKIMS founder said as she opened the door to a literal real-life warehouse where she keeps all her archive clothing from other the years.

"I love seeing all this stuff, so I just want to see kind of where I've been and where I wanna go," she explained, as she continued her quest to find her own style away from ex Kanye West's styling.

How many clothes does she have in her casual warehouse? Glad you asked. "I have thousands and thousands of clothes. I think I have like 30,000 pieces," she said. I am totally showing this to my boyfriend next time he says I have too many clothes.

During the visit, Kardashian told Romulus, "That's like my biggest insecurity, is finding out what my next muse relationship is going to be."

The publicist then asked her, "Do you remember when Kanye cleaned out your closet and replaced everything? Did you keep those pieces?" Kardashian confirmed that she did keep those pieces.

Heartbreakingly, Kardashian explained to the cameras that she had lost herself style-wise during her marriage. "I forgot that I have an opinion, too" she said. "I forgot that I can make decisions, too."

Although those decisions may be complicated by an overabundance of choice, I am super glad that she gets to take back her agency in that aspect of her life.

