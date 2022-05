GameStop will give away a special promotional Pokemon card to customers who spend $15 or more on Pokemon cards. Starting tomorrow, GameStop will give out a special Hisuian Typhlosion card to anyone who spends $15 or more on Pokemon card packs or boxed sets. While the Hisuian Typhlosion card features the same artwork and foil treatment as the card found in Astral Radiance, the new Pokemon Trading Card Game set being released tomorrow, this particular card features a stamp with the Astral Radiance logo on it. We'll note that this is a change from other recent GameStop promo cards, which featured a goldfoil stamp of the GameStop logo. This marks the first time in over 9 months that GameStop has released a promotional Pokemon card.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO