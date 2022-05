We're all about raising a glass and that's a good thing because it's the only thing that makes doing burpees tolerable!. Great Raft Brewing is holding what has to be one of the most unique classes we've ever seen in Shreveport this Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 am at their brewery located at 1251 Dalzell Street, Shreveport, LA 71103.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO