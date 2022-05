Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says law enforcement should have gone right into the classroom where a gunman slaughtered teachers and children. Nineteen officers were actually outside the classroom where the shooter was barricaded, but did not immediately try to breach the door. With that stunning admission, he says he doesn’t know how many children died because of that delay. Law enforcement experts are calling it an “abject failure.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO