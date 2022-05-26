ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Shared A Cryptic Quote About Leaving Old “Habits” Behind Days After Khloé Kardashian Called Him Out For Not Even Warning Her About His Paternity Scandal

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40w8tI_0frBdwkj00

Tristan Thompson has attracted attention online with a cryptic new quote shared to his Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085PG9_0frBdwkj00
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

As you might be aware, Tristan, 31, has been caught up in several infamous cheating scandals over the years, most notably with Khloé Kardashian , who is now his ex-girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vvnM_0frBdwkj00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

The pair dated on and off from 2016 until 2021 and were rocked by his infidelity multiple times — the first being just days before the birth of their daughter True, who is now 4.

Instagram: @realtristan13

But things between the two recently took an even more shocking turn when it was revealed in January that Tristan — who also shares a 5-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig — had secretly welcomed a third child with another woman during his and Khloé’s relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BL6fh_0frBdwkj00
Sam Forencich / NBAE via Getty Images

Tristan announced the news in a short Instagram statement after weeks of denying his paternity when Maralee Nichols, the mother of the child, filed lawsuits against him for general support and pregnancy-related expenses. He also ended up admitting that he and Maralee had engaged in a monthslong sexual affair , communicating via his secret Snapchat account, “blkjesus00.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wRTI_0frBdwkj00
instagram.com

Ever since he conceded that he was the father, Tristan has laid pretty low and made no further public reference to Maralee or their baby boy, whose name is Theo. He’s even allegedly avoided meeting the child or providing any financial support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxlB9_0frBdwkj00
Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Now, the NBA star has appeared to acknowledge his rocky past with a cryptic new post about moving on from past “habits,” “beliefs,” and “even people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXcrI_0frBdwkj00
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

“Growth requires us to leave something behind. It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people,” read the quote shared by Tristan on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050Jl8_0frBdwkj00
instagram.com

“Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you,” it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQqgC_0frBdwkj00
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

In light of his turbulent dating history, several social media users quickly speculated that Tristan’s message was in reference to his past infidelity scandals with Khloé and his alleged lack of relationship with his youngest son.

Tristan Thompson is out here talking about growth but he’s only talking and making excuses because he got caught 🤨🤨

@xo_cinthyaa 10:49 PM - 25 May 2022

@TheShadeRoom He left his son with Maralee Nichols behind that’s for sure

@ninaxkaye 08:02 PM - 25 May 2022

What’s more, Tristan’s post came just days after Khloé shared an eyebrow-raising quote of her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9r2z_0frBdwkj00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Good American founder, who often posts heartfelt messages to her Instagram stories, shared a message from Instagram account @relati0nship__quotes about whether it’s possible to “un-love” someone, quietly tagging her best friend Malika Haqq.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“You never stop loving,” read the answer in the photo. “Once you love someone honestly, truly, you will never be able to un-love them. You only find someone who will love you more. At that time your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that has ever made you happy.”

Instagram: @relati0nship__quotes

Given that Khloé and Tristan have rekindled their relationship on several occasions in the past, it wasn’t long before fans ran wild with speculation that the reality star was indirectly posting about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1me6aA_0frBdwkj00
instagram.com

However, according to her comments on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this week, Khloé’s Instagram quotes often have no links to her personal life.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“It’s always for myself,” she told host Amanda Hirsch about the reason she chooses to post profound messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09olie_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

Khloé added that she'd “stopped posting as much” because of the way that internet users tend to make presumptions. “People will overanalyze something and make it something it’s not,” she said. “They direct it at a person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OhF4_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

“Sometimes I might be drawn to a quote I see, and it might pertain to what I’m going through, [but] a lot of the times it’s not, I just think it’s beautiful,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkNKc_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

“I guess coincidentally maybe something is happening in my life that it could pertain to,” she added, noting that fans will wrongly assume that she’s shading various family members or close ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxOJy_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

Khloé maintained that she never wants to send negativity anyone’s way before going on to address the barrage of hate that Tristan receives from some of her supporters.

Instagram: @realtristan13

“I don’t want anyone to hate anyone,” she said, adding that she loves and appreciates the support from her fans. “It’s sad because there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those, ‘cause they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s gone on between him and I.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPLnC_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

“I also just think that people do make mistakes,” she went on. “He’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278LW4_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

“I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life, so I don’t ever encourage anyone to jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings,” she said.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Khloé went on to set the record straight on where she and Tristan stand. “He’s always gonna be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad ,” she said. “That’s really all I need to focus on, his relationship with True.”

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Interestingly, when asked if Tristan is still trying to pursue her, Khloé avoided a straight answer.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Amanda asked, “Is he still trying to get you back or did he get the message?” In response, Khloé said, “I don’t know if the message is fully there, but, you know, I just appreciate that we get along really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJVom_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

“I mean, we talk because of True,” she said when asked if they were on speaking terms, before adding that the little girl has “a routine,” which includes FaceTiming Tristan every night.

Instagram: @realtristan13

“It’s just very cordial,” she said of their relationship as coparents. “There’s just not drama. To me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? What is there to talk about?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbPxC_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

Getting incredibly candid, Khloé recalled finding out about the paternity scandal from her sister Kim in real time with “the rest of the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jO0Ng_0frBdwkj00
J. Lee / Getty Images for ABA

“Every time [a cheating scandal] happens, which is so sad that it’s happened multiple times, somehow cameras [are always rolling],” Khloé said, explaining that Kim happened to be filming for the show just as news broke online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecgDa_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

Adding that it’s always been one of her sisters who has broken the news of Tristan’s cheating to her, Khloé called her ex out for not at least giving her a little heads-up.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part. I mean, all of it is fucked up, but, like, can there be a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEL5y_0frBdwkj00
youtube.com

You can listen to Khloé’s full Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode here.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Giving Her A Heads Up About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Moments With Stormi Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kylie Jenner's making adorable memories in Italy with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and it has cuteness written all over it!. The makeup mogul is in Portofino, Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding but in the meantime, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed the scenery Saturday after getting ready for a pre-wedding lunch. Jenner looked stunning in a floral dress with matching red lipstick, while Stormi looked adorable in a white dress and matching shoes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘It breaks my heart’: Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pay tribute to victims in Texas school shooting

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have paid tribute to victims of the recent Texas school shooting in posts on their Instagram Stories.On Tuesday, a teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school.The attack comes just one week after another shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead, apparently by police officers at the scene. Now, Kardashian and Jenner are among the celebrities to react to the tragedy on social media.“Another school shooting, devastating,” wrote Jenner....
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Scott Disick Reunites With His Kids After They Attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding: ‘Got My Baby’

Getting the band back together! Scott Disick couldn't have been happier to see his kids again after they attended Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. "I got my baby," the Talentless cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 24, alongside a snap of one of his children fast asleep on a […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Scandals#Getty Images Tristan
realitytitbit.com

The reason Scott fell out with The Kardashians, from Kris calling him "shady" to Kendall being "over it"

Things got a little heated during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians and this time the drama was surrounding Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick. Disick ended up getting into not one, but two fights with Kris and Kendall Jenner after he had a go at them for excluding him from certain family events since Kourtney’s engagement to Travis.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Stormi Webster in Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Aunt Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's POST-WEDDING Looks. Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable bonding moment with her sisters and niece at her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. Over the past few days, the couple and their family members have been sharing never-before-seen photos from last weekend's lavish nuptials in Portofino on their Instagram pages. On May 28, Kylie Jenner posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room. Her little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Is Kendall Jenner the Only Kardashian Without an Assistant?

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family keeps a team to assist with their various needs. With a quick Instagram search, fans can see Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and several other family members tagging their hair, makeup, and style teams. Article continues below advertisement. The Kardashian-Jenners have...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West on Adorable Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. North West is the ultimate plus one. While Pete Davidson couldn't make Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's epic wedding weekend in Italy due to filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn't without a date. The 41-year-old brought her eldest of four kids along for the festivities, which included a family dinner in Portofino on May 20.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

5K+
Followers
659
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy