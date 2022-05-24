ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piney Point, MD

By Mike Reid
Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum will host its third annual RetroFest on the Potomac from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on

Saturday, June 4, at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.

There will be live music, classic cars and vintage boats, retro family activities and crafts, a pinup and greaser contest, sack races, temporary tattoo parlor, retro trivia, selfie station, hula hoops and more.

There will also be an exhibit featuring the sunken WWII U-1105 Black Panther

German submarine.

A shuttle bus will be available at the Sunoco LP Terminal.

The Southern Maryland Boat Club will be holding simulated races throughout the day about a mile away at the bridge. A shuttle is available.

Tickets are $10, free for ages 5 and younger.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to www.FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site or www.Facebook.com/1836Light.

