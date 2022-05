MARION -- The Marion City Council on Monday night approved, with conditions, a proposal to install solar-power arrays at the wastewater treatment plant and the water plant. Under the proposal by Indianapolis-based Solential Energy, the company would charge 4.76 cents per kilowatt hour over 25 years, in order to recoup its costs, which include leasing the city land and installing the floating solar array.

