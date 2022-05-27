ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde newspaper marks school shooting with powerful all-black front page

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

An Uvalde newspaper has unveiled a powerful all-black front page to mark the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the deadliest attack on an elementary school since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The world has been reacting to the tragic news with tributes and there have been strong reactions from gun control activists . Now, Texas paper Uvalde has unveiled its own powerful tribute.

NBC News ’ reporter Suzanne Gamboa shared a picture of the latest edition of the paper, which features an all-black cover with the date of the attack, May 24, 2022, printed on it.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It just proves that sometimes the simplest things are the most effective.

It comes after NBA coach Steve Kerr being widely praised for his emotional and impassioned plea to senators to take action on gun control.

Joe Biden told the nation it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following the massacre .

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said at the White House. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

It has also been reported that the gunman was inside the premises of the school for up to an hour before he was killed by police, according to a report.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter, had “encountered” a school resource officer and dropped a black bag with ammunition inside and entered the school, Sgt Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Joe Biden
TODAY.com

Deputy sheriff lost daughter in Texas school shooting, governor says

The daughter of a deputy sheriff was one of the 21 people killed in Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school, the governor said Wednesday. “One deputy sheriff lost a daughter in that school,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters. The governor did not disclose the name...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Nbc News#The Uvalde Leader News#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
TODAY.com

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

When former teacher Angelle Terrell wrote down her feelings in a Facebook post after the tragic shooting at an elementary school Texas, she wasn’t expecting it to go viral. Beginning every sentence with “Every teacher you know has,” Terrell, 35, wrote a heartbreaking post about how, in her experience, all educators harbor deep fears about a classroom shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy