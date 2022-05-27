Uvalde newspaper marks school shooting with powerful all-black front page

An Uvalde newspaper has unveiled a powerful all-black front page to mark the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the deadliest attack on an elementary school since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The world has been reacting to the tragic news with tributes and there have been strong reactions from gun control activists . Now, Texas paper Uvalde has unveiled its own powerful tribute.

NBC News ’ reporter Suzanne Gamboa shared a picture of the latest edition of the paper, which features an all-black cover with the date of the attack, May 24, 2022, printed on it.

It just proves that sometimes the simplest things are the most effective.

It comes after NBA coach Steve Kerr being widely praised for his emotional and impassioned plea to senators to take action on gun control.

Joe Biden told the nation it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following the massacre .

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said at the White House. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

It has also been reported that the gunman was inside the premises of the school for up to an hour before he was killed by police, according to a report.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter, had “encountered” a school resource officer and dropped a black bag with ammunition inside and entered the school, Sgt Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN .

