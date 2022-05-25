Uvalde school shooting suspect was a loner who bought two assault rifles for his 18th birthday

The Texas gun store where Salvador Ramos bought the weapons he used in Tuesday’s elementary school massacre is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the attack, according to The New York Times. The general manager of Oasis Outback, a hunting store paired with a restaurant that’s located about three miles from Robb Elementary School, confirmed it was speaking with police, though he declined to name himself. An Oasis Outback employee, who declined to be named, also told The Daily Beast no one could remember a transaction with Ramos in the weeks leading up to the shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. “We are all in shock,” they said. According to Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by state police, Ramos had bought two “AR platform rifles” shortly after his 18th birthday, including a “Daniel Defense” rifle that was found at the elementary school. The other rifle was discovered in the truck Ramos drove to the school, Whitmire said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO