Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting suspect was a loner who bought two assault rifles for his 18th birthday

KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed 19 kids and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was a local high school student with few if any friends who officials said legally purchased two assault rifles and scores of ammo last week for his 18th birthday. Salvador Ramos was...

www.kten.com

The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
City
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
John Whitmire
Greg Abbott
Daily Mail

'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
The Independent

Texas gunman posted on Facebook that he was ‘going to shoot an elementary school’ minutes before attack

The Texas gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers posted on Facebook that he was “going to shoot an elementary school” 15 minutes before his deadly attack, governor Greg Abbott has revealed.Suspect Salvador Ramos, 18, also had no previous criminal record or known mental health history before attacking Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to officials.Mr Abbott told a Wednesday press conference that Ramos had posted on the social media platform three times in the 30 minutes directly before the attack. The first was, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother.” The second message was, “I...
Elle

Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde, Texas, After Tragic Mass Shooting at Robb Elementary School

On May 26, two days after a horrific mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 elementary-school students and two teachers, the Duchess of Sussex arrived in Uvalde, Texas, to place flowers at the base of a newly constructed memorial. The memorial, one of multiple erected in the wake of Tuesday’s violence, was placed in front of the Uvalde County Courthouse and honors the names of the deceased, each scrawled across white crosses. In heart-wrenching images from the scene, Markle places white roses against the cross bearing the name of Uziyah Garcia, one of the Robb Elementary students killed on Tuesday.
Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
Daily Beast

Shop Where Texas Gunman Bought Firearms ‘in Shock’ Over Shooting

The Texas gun store where Salvador Ramos bought the weapons he used in Tuesday’s elementary school massacre is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the attack, according to The New York Times. The general manager of Oasis Outback, a hunting store paired with a restaurant that’s located about three miles from Robb Elementary School, confirmed it was speaking with police, though he declined to name himself. An Oasis Outback employee, who declined to be named, also told The Daily Beast no one could remember a transaction with Ramos in the weeks leading up to the shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. “We are all in shock,” they said. According to Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by state police, Ramos had bought two “AR platform rifles” shortly after his 18th birthday, including a “Daniel Defense” rifle that was found at the elementary school. The other rifle was discovered in the truck Ramos drove to the school, Whitmire said.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

What we know and don't know in the Texas massacre

We may never know why a shooter gunned down 21 people at Robb Elementary School. But as the nation mourns the 21 lives lost, more details are emerging about the investigation, the gunman and troubling clues leading up to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX

