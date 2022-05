I read with interest the three letters in last week’s edition of The Ellsworth American regarding the upcoming election for District 7 in the Maine State Senate. All were written in support of the writer’s choice, but I did find one glaring weakness in one letter. While two of the writers shared why they are supporting their candidate and why that candidate is highly qualified for the position, the third writer chose to share only why he didn’t like one candidate. He included a list of what he sees as that candidate’s failures or weaknesses, yet there was no mention of his candidate’s accomplishments or plans, should the candidate be successful in his bid.

