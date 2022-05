David “Hardwood” J. Ray passed away May 5, 2022. He was born March 24, 1959, in Princeton, N.J., to Mary Ann and Daniel Burrill Ray. He grew up in Hingham, Mass. He always had a great love for the outdoors and nature, even rescuing and rehabilitating a red wing blackbird as a child. After graduating high school, David came to Maine, where he attended College of the Atlantic. He found great joy in fishing and learning new skills. He once built a teepee himself and lived in it sometime near Moosehead Lake. David was a talented carpenter and woodworker; he specialized in hardwood flooring and enjoyed crafting intricate designs.

