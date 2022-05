After 21 years, we finally switched from DSL, i.e., copper to coaxial, going from 15×0.7 to 200×10 with Spectrum (Charter Communications, the largest cable provider by subscriber count in the United States). The chief reason for the switch was because the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) made it affordable; well, at least it will be affordable for the next 12 months while Spectrum’s $25 promotional discount remains in effect.

