If you think about it, Mecum's 2021 Indy auction was already a miracle as it was at the trailing end of the Great Pause. It was a mystery just what numbers it would bring, but it achieved $107 million by the time the final gavel banged down. 2022's Indy auction would have had a lot to live up to, especially since it marked a celebration of the 35 years Mecum has auctioned in Indianapolis and Dana Mecum's Original Spring Classic.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO