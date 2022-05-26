Widening the lens of your worldview with foreign films

EW Game Changers is a new series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Jeremiah Abraham, founder of Tremendous Communications, makes it his mission to elevate AAPI narratives in film and TV, helping studios and networks navigate around stereotypes and potential tropes when depicting Asian characters. Whether that means leading cultural sensitivity workshops for PR teams, identifying red flags in screenings, ensuring that the AAPI community is included in PR & marketing efforts, or providing script notes, Abraham — whose projects include Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the upcoming Nope and Easter Sunday — wants to ensure that films are "not only culturally sensitive, but also inclusive to the diaspora of Asian Americans and not just a monolith."
