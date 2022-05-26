Widening the lens of your worldview with foreign films

Since its premiere last month, the new series “Heartstopper” has become a standout hit for Netflix, which is all the more impressive given the deluge of streaming content each week. But watching one or two episodes, it’s easy to see why it has become so popular. It’s a coming-of-identity story for young adults that doesn’t talk down to its viewers, many of them more the age of the young heroes in this story than the adults. And it does so in a way that’s only radical by older standards—it doesn’t want points for telling a story that freely breezes between characters who are gay, bisexual, transgender, and whatever else they identify as. But sometimes a show deserves a great deal of credit for its graceful storytelling, and “Heartstopper” is such a noteworthy example.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO