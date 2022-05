Britney Spears is still mourning the loss of her unborn baby. After waiting years to welcome a child with her fiancé and finally announcing she was with child, the Princess of Pop tragically revealed earlier this month she suffered a miscarriage.Only one day after the tragic announcement, Spears opened up to her 41.2 million Instagram followers about how she was doing. Alongside a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's emotional ballad, "Halo," the songstress wrote: "I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO