Carbondale, CO

Critical Race Theory must be taught

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 2022, seven U.S. states have banned Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in schools. CRT is an intellectual and social movement by civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race, society and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream approaches to racial...

Bidenremorseisreal
2d ago

CRT is not our history, it teaches all white people are bad and if you are white hate yourself. History should be taught and it should be honest and not be biased on either side. Yes I have read the FULL CRT curriculum.

Noso Opforu
1d ago

But, but, but the "experts" insisted, practically swore on their lives, that CRT is a college level course that is not taught in public schools. They repeated this hundreds of times on CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, NPR, etc. What are you saying now?

ch
1d ago

CRT is a theory, so to be taught on a professional basis, it must be balanced by counter theories, like the Bell Curve. To teach theory without balance is a credential threatening professional violation. Take the credential away from any teacher acting unprofessionally.

