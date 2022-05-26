PFF lists Giants' top-three players entering 2022 season

The New York Giants have turned over their roster considerably this offseason under new general manager Joe Schoen.

So, who are their top players now? In a recent article of each team’s top three players, Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey examines who the Giants’ key players are in 2022.

Top 3 players: Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Others: Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, safety Xavier McKinney, offensive lineman Evan Neal, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Given the Giants’ cap situation this offseason, there should be more high-end talent on this roster. Thomas took a notable step forward in his second season out of Georgia last year, improving his PFF pass-blocking grade from 54.7 in 2020 to 82.1 last season. Williams isn’t enough of a pass-rush threat to warrant his status as the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, but he can be counted on to play a high number of snaps with above-average play against both the run and pass. Jackson stands out as one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the league after earning 80.0-plus PFF coverage grades in each of his last two full seasons in 2019 and 2021. New York’s two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft could quickly factor into this conversation, as well.

It’s a thin list by league standards but it’s a start for Schoen and his staff. Williams was acquired by trade a few years back and Jackson was signed as a free agent.

The others are all first- or second-round draft picks, which is a good sign but it’s who’s missing that is more telling. Quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, all first round picks, are not listed.