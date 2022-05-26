ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

PFF lists Giants' top-three players entering 2022 season

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New York Giants have turned over their roster considerably this offseason under new general manager Joe Schoen.

So, who are their top players now? In a recent article of each team’s top three players, Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey examines who the Giants’ key players are in 2022.

Top 3 players: Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Others: Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, safety Xavier McKinney, offensive lineman Evan Neal, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Given the Giants’ cap situation this offseason, there should be more high-end talent on this roster.

Thomas took a notable step forward in his second season out of Georgia last year, improving his PFF pass-blocking grade from 54.7 in 2020 to 82.1 last season. Williams isn’t enough of a pass-rush threat to warrant his status as the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, but he can be counted on to play a high number of snaps with above-average play against both the run and pass. Jackson stands out as one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the league after earning 80.0-plus PFF coverage grades in each of his last two full seasons in 2019 and 2021.

New York’s two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft could quickly factor into this conversation, as well.

It’s a thin list by league standards but it’s a start for Schoen and his staff. Williams was acquired by trade a few years back and Jackson was signed as a free agent.

The others are all first- or second-round draft picks, which is a good sign but it’s who’s missing that is more telling. Quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, all first round picks, are not listed.

