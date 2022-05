Growing up, I knew all sorts of parents. There were the happily married couples and divorced ones. There were the doting dads and loving moms. And there were the engaged grandparents, the ones who acted as matriarchs, patriarchs, and caregivers, overseeing their growing family. But my parents? They were different. I rarely talked about my family dynamic because we lived on the fringe. My mother was mentally ill. My father died when I was 12 years old. And while his passing made my mother worse—I saw her decline before my very eyes—her illness began years earlier, with a touch of paranoia here. With a heavy dose of depression there.

