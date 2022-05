NEW YORK -- It was a violent Memorial Day weekend. More than a dozen people were shot, some fatally. In Brooklyn, a TSA employee was among the victims. He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. "He's like, 'I'm on my way, I'm walking like a mad man,'" Pashona Davy said, "and before I can say to him, 'Why did you say that phrase,' I heard three to four shots on the phone with him, and after that it was a pause."Davy recounted the last, heartbreaking exchange she had with her brother, Donovan...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO